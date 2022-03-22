Elden Ring: How to fix the infinite death loop hack

Elden Ring’s massive open world has taken the gaming world by storm. And like other games from FromSoftware, the game features multiplayer so you can enjoy the game with friends. But hackers have already found a way to ruin your fun in Elden Ring.

In Elden Ring, your world can be invaded by other players to initiate a PvP fight. The invasion is supposed to result in a duel between players where the invader can win a few rewards by taking out the target.

However, in the PC version of the game, a group of hackers has found a way to exploit the game and ruin the fun for others. Elden Ring is a challenging game, so these losers turn to hacking when they inevitably realize they’ll never amount to anything, even in a fantasy video game.

There's an exploit going around on PC where hackers will corrupt your save file while you're invaded.



The losers have found an exploit that allows them to invade another person’s world and crash their game. But it doesn’t end there. Upon reopening the game and loading back into their character, targets of these hackers find their character in an infinite falling death loop.

As you can probably imagine, this is incredibly annoying. Not to mention the fact that it can ruin your game’s save. If all you can see in the game is a repeating “You Died” screen, then that character is essentially ruined.

As someone who has around 100 hours in a single Elden Ring character, I can confirm that this would be the most frustrating gaming experience I had in a long time. Fortunately, it looks like there’s a solution that could help, though it might not work every time.

How to fix the infinite deathloop hack in Elden Ring

As of now, there isn’t any official fix for this problem. Fortunately, it only persists on PC, so console gamers don’t have to worry about the issue.

There is, however, a sort of fix that some users have had luck with. Reddit user Draiganedig suggested a workaround that could get gamers out of the Elden Ring’s death loop. It is a bit complicated, so it could take some time to get it right.

Basically, every time you load into your game, you will have a split second where you are falling before your character actually dies. By pressing Alt + F4 before your character actually dies, you will force the game to shut down.

Then, the next time you load into your character, you will have a little extra time to act. This time, you will need to prepare a series of button presses. First, open your map. Then open the list of Site of Grace fast travel points (Triangle on a PlayStation controller or Y on an Xbox controller).

The last step is to then select the first Site of Grace on the list (X on a PlayStation controller or A on an Xbox controller). If you are able to press all of these buttons before you die, you will fast travel to a Site of Grace and save your character.

You’ll have to be quick to get this to work. Several users have confirmed on the Reddit thread that this has worked for them, so it’s definitely worth trying. Remember, you need to Alt + F4 to close Elden Ring before you die to give yourself that extra time to work.

This is a super frustrating exploit that FromSoftware hopefully addresses soon. Until then, either play Elden Ring offline or be prepared to potentially run into problems when you open yourself up for invasion.

