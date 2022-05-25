How to summon your horse in Elden Ring

So you’ve decided to finally take on From Software’s latest tribute to self-harm. Elden Ring is a beautiful, and brutal, open-world RPG full of places to explore and enemies to destroy. And Elden Ring’s world is so massive that you’ll need a horse to explore everything.

The Elden Ring experience is truly a grand one. Within five minutes of starting the game, you open up a door to a massive world that seems too big to comprehend. And as you progress, the map just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

With all of that area to explore and conquer, you would be running for days if you didn’t have some sort of faster transportation. Fortunately, there’s a summonable horse that you get pretty early on that will let you move around much faster.

How to get the horse in Elden Ring

Image: KnowTechie

During your first few minutes in Elden Ring, you’ll likely be getting your bearings and learning how to stop enemies from instantly killing you over and over. But after you get comfortable with the game’s controls and mechanics, you’ll notice that it takes a long time to get anywhere.

That’s because you’re meant to have a horse that you can summon for travel. But you don’t get the horse immediately. First, you have to complete a small step in the game’s story to unlock your horse.

Image: KnowTechie

If you’ve read our guide on how to level up in Elden Ring, then you’ll be familiar with the process. You get your horse at the same time that you get the ability to level up in Elden Ring.

Essentially, you have to reach a certain area and talk to an NPC before you can summon your horse. To the north of where you first enter the Lands Between, you’ll find two Sites of Grace called Gatefront and Agheel Lake North.

Image: KnowTechie

You have to rest at one of those two Sites of Grace and speak to an NPC called Melina. Once you finish talking to Melina and accept her offer, you will get the ability to level up. She’ll also give you a ring called the Spectral Steed Whistle. And that’s what you’ll use to summon your horse.

How to summon your horse

So you’ve accepted Melina’s offer and she’s given you the Spectral Steed Whistle. Now, you need to know how to use the whistle to summon Torrent, your new spectral steed.

Image: KnowTechie

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to set a button shortcut for your horse in Elden Ring. If you pause the game, you’ll notice a Pouch section on the right side of the menu. That pouch is where you can store certain things to quickly activate them in combat.

Each slot in the pouch is represented by a direction on your controller’s d-pad. You can activate a pouch slot by holding Y (Triangle on a PlayStation controller) and pressing the corresponding d-pad direction.

Image: KnowTechie

So what you’ll want to do is add the Spectral Steed Whistle to a preferred pouch slot for easy use. Open the menu and navigate to an empty pouch spot.

Press Y (Triangle on a PlayStation controller) to add something to that slot. Then, sift through your inventory to find the Spectral Steed Whistle and add it to the slot.

Use the spectral steed to your advantage

Image: KnowTechie

Now, whenever you hold down Y (Triangle on a PlayStation controller) and the correct corresponding direction, you’ll summon your steed.

You can do this in or out of battle and the Spectral Steed can actually save you from some tight spots while you’re in the game.

But the most useful part of having a horse in Elden Ring is the ability to travel faster. You’ll be constantly surprised by how big the Lands Between really are, and you will save so much time by using your horse.

