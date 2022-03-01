Does Elden Ring have cross-play?

FromSoftware’s latest entry in its Souls-like formula, Elden Ring, is here and it’s fantastic. Like all of the company’s other games, there is an element of multiplayer in the title, so you might be wondering if Elden Ring has cross-play.

Cross-play is the ability for people on different gaming systems to play together, a modern convenience that’s frankly, awesome. Sadly, it’s not something that is always available on games.

Typically, most Souls-like games are harrowing journeys of discovery, for a single player. That said, you can call in other people to help with particularly thorny bosses, or invade someone else’s world to bring the pain.

So, can PlayStation fans play with Xbox diehards, while deciphering the secret of the Elden Ring?

Is Elden Ring cross-play?

Short answer: Only between consoles in the same family

Elden Ring has what FromSoftware calls “cross-gen” play. That basically means players can play across the manufacturer’s systems. Xbox One players can play with those on Xbox Series X|S. The same goes for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. PC players can’t play with either console.

FromSoftware hasn’t said if true cross-play is a thing they’re working on. We can’t say it won’t be, especially if players make a lot of noise about its inclusion. Until then, it seems it’s a lonely road ahead for the protagonist, which is fitting for any Souls game.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

