Is Elden Ring multiplayer?

FromSoftware’s latest title, Elden Ring, has been captivating the gaming world for a while now. The immersive adventure game features sprawling landscapes and tons of unique enemies and bosses. But does Elden Ring have multiplayer?

FromSofware is the game developer known for its incredibly popular Souls games. With their deliberate mechanics and punishing systems, Souls games have become a favorite among many hardcore gamers. And they all have multiplayer.

Now, Elden Ring isn’t technically a Souls game. It takes place in its own universe with unique lore and stories. But, the game took a lot of inspiration from previous games in FromSoftware’s library. So what about multiplayer?

Does Elden Ring feature multiplayer?

Short answer: Yes

Like FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games in the past, Elden Ring does indeed have multiplayer. You can team up with friends to take on the game’s massive bosses. Additionally, you can build out your character for combat in PvP.

But multiplayer in Elden Ring is a little different from the multiplayer that some people might be used to. There are no designated PvP modes and co-op is a little tricky to understand.

Essentially, everyone has their own Elden Ring world. And multiplayer lets you join other people’s worlds or bring others into your own.

So, if you’re used to multiplayer in games, but not those from FromSoftware, multiplayer in Elden Ring can be a bit confusing. If you’re having trouble figuring it out, check out this guide over on the Xbox website to get a better understanding.

