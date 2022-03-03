FromSoftware’s highly anticipated open-world action RPG Elden Ring has made its way to gamers’ hands. The game has received tons of high praise and even allows you to play with friends. This begs the question, can you play Elden Ring offline?

Like previous games from FromSoftware, Elden Ring features multiplayer online play. You can team up with friends to take on some of the game’s mighty foes or even fight against each other in PvP.

When you play online, you’ll also see tons of messages on the ground from other players. They can sometimes be helpful, but a lot of people like to troll. That can make the experience frustrating and lead gamers to want to play offline. So, is that an option?

Can you play Elden Ring in single-player mode offline?

Short answer: Yes

Fortunately, FromSoftware knows that not everyone wants the online experience in the game. There’s an option right in Elden Ring’s settings menu that lets you launch your campaign in offline mode.

To turn off online play, head to the pause menu and go to System>Network and then look for Launch Setting. Change it from Play Online to Play Offline. This way you can have a completely single-player experience.

Image: KnowTechie

Of course, when you’re playing offline, you won’t be able to use the multiplayer features. You can’t summon player allies to your side and you won’t be able to invade other worlds for PvP.

But you will get a break from the constant barrage of player messages on the ground suggesting that you jump off of a cliff to your death under the guise of hidden loot.

And if you ever want to try the multiplayer features, you can turn online mode back on in the same settings menu. You may have to log out and back into your character, but you can toggle online settings in Elden Ring whenever you want.

If you haven’t snagged this game yet, it’s definitely worth trying out. Elden Ring is available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.