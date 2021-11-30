Anyone who spends any time gaming on a PC is probably familiar with Steam. With over 50,000 games and more than 60 million daily active users, the PC gaming platform has made a name for itself as one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world.

In addition to acting as a library for this massive collection of games, Steam offers several other things to its users. Through Steam, gamers can build up friends lists, send invites to online games, and even track their success in games through achievements.

But with everything being so online these days, it can be hard to get some peace when you’re trying to just sit back and play some games. One way to avoid interruption during those gaming sessions is to appear offline to other users on Steam. Here’s how to set it up.

How to appear offline on Steam

When you want to play a game on Steam but you don’t want to worry about your friends seeing and trying to invite you to do something else, you can always appear offline on the platform. The process is pretty straightforward, and you can change back and forth as much as you want.

In the Steam App, click the Friends tab in the top left Click Invisible on that drop-down menu

That’s all you have to do to appear offline on Steam. Be aware that the ‘offline’ option in that list will also make you appear offline, but it won’t let you send or receive any messages from your friends until you change options.

The ‘invisible’ option shows as if you are offline to others, but everything on your end acts the same way as it does when you choose the ‘online status.

You can also manually choose the ‘away’ status, which is what Steam shows when you have been away for more than 15 minutes. Any of these statuses can be changed at will, so you can easily go from showing as offline to back online just in time to join your friends for some multiplayer gaming.

