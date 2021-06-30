TikTok has developed into a massively successful social platform. The app lets you view, post, and share all different kinds of videos, all 60 seconds or less in length for the most part. As of now, the platform has amassed over 50 million daily users in the US alone.

Despite the unique aspect of TikTok’s video-sharing experience, it is still a social platform at the end of the day. The platform still has likes, follows, and comments, and, as always, that can bring a certain level of toxicity to the platform.

Whether you are uploading your own videos to TikTok, or just scrolling through and enjoying what the platform has to offer, people can still interact with you through following and direct messaging. Unfortunately, this can lead to unwanted interactions with people you have no interest in dealing with. That’s where blocking comes in.

So how do you block someone on TikTok?

As with any social platform, blocking someone on TikTok can be one of the most freeing experiences you can have. There’s nothing worse than annoying online trolls, and the best way to handle them is to get rid of them entirely. First, let’s look at how to block users individually:

Head to the user’s Profile Select the three-dot menu in the top right Select Block and follow the steps to confirm

So that will help you block one user at a time. But TikTok goes a step further and lets you block up to 100 accounts at a time, which is a great way to weed out all of those troll commenters. Here’s how you do that:

Long press on a comment to open the options window Select Manage multiple comments Select up to 100 comments Select More Select Block accounts

And there’s how to block several users’ accounts at once. As with any social platform, blocking someone on TikTok is a great way to get rid of some of the negativity in your life. It can be the most freeing experience you can have on the platform.

