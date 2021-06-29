How to hide your liked videos on TikTok

TikTok has become a social app that looks like its staying over the last couple of years. The popular video-sharing app has millions of concurrent viewers and has paved the way for a whole new wave of content creators.

The basis of TikTok is the ability to share and like videos with other people. But you don’t have to be a creator to enjoy the social app. Many people simply browse through TikTok to see all kinds of videos, from cooking tips to cute animal clips. You can even like your favorite videos to store them on your profile so you can watch them later.

However, one main aspect of liking videos to your own profile is that everyone who can see your profile can see videos that you have liked. This is a great way to share videos that you like with friends and other visitors to your profile. But what if you don’t want your liked videos viewable to the public (it’s okay, we’ve all got guilty pleasures)? Fortunately, there’s a way to hide your liked videos.

So how can you make your liked videos private on TikTok?

Browsing TikTok is a great way to kill some time with some funny or otherwise entertaining videos. You should be able to like whatever videos you want without having to worry about what someone might think about those videos, and fortunately, you can. Here’s how:

Head to your Profile on TikTok Open the three-dot settings menu and select Privacy Scroll down and select Liked videos Select the box for “Only Me”

And that’s it. Once you’ve completed these steps, all of your liked TikTok videos will only be viewable by you. Now you can browse and like to your heart’s desire without a second guess of who might see the 33 straight kitten videos on your profile.

