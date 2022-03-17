Elden Ring’s first major patch includes new content and bug fixes

FromSoftware’s ridiculously popular action RPG Elden Ring just got its first major patch since release. The new version of the game, version 1.03, features a few gameplay improvements and bug fixes as well as some surprising additional content.

The new patch was pushed on all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. It includes several tweaks to gameplay mechanics as well as bug fixes. But surprisingly, the patch also features a little additional content for the game.

The patch added some new quest phases for a few NPCs that were already in the game. There’s also a new NPC, Jar-Bairn, that has made its way into the game.

Maybe the coolest addition is the ability to mark and label any NPCs you come across on your map. This is a feature that I’ve heard a lot of people asking for, so it will be nice to finally use it.

More stuff has also been added, including new summonable NPCs in certain situations and background music for nighttime in the open world.

And of course, the patch includes many bug fixes and balance tweaks. You can check out the full list of changes below or on the company’s patch page.

Additional Elements Added

Added a function to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.

Added NPC Jar-Bairn.

Added new quest phases for the following NPCs: Diallos/ Nepheli Loux/ Kenneth Haight/ Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.

Increased the number of patterns of objects player can imitate when using Mimic’s Veil.

Added night background music for some open field area.

Elden Ring Bugs Fixed

Fixed a bug that prevented summoned NPCs from taking damage in some boss battles.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining item after boss battle.

Fixed a bug that causes dialogue to be skipped when talking to NPCs and using custom key configurations.

Fixed a bug that causes the player to freeze when riding.

Fixed a bug that causes arcane to scale incorrectly for some weapons.

In situation where the player cannot obtain more than 2 talisman pouches, added talisman pouch to Twin Maiden Husks shop line up.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from warping to sites of grace from the map at the end of the game.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from moving to the next area after the battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to have incorrect scaling after strengthening.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to not use stat scaling.

Fixed hang-ups in certain occasions.

Fixed a bug which incorrectly displays multiplayer area boundary when playing online.

Fixed a bug that allows player to activate Erdtree Greatshield’s weapon skill without absorbing an attack using a special combination of item and incantation.

Fixed a bug which causes Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation to have different effect.

Fixed a bug with the Ash of War, Determination and Royal Knight’s Resolve, where the damage buff will also apply to other weapons without that skill.

Adjusted the visual effect of Unseen Form spell.

Deleted the Ragged armor set from the game which was mistakenly obtainable in previous patch.

Fixed a bug that causes some hostile NPCs to drop Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect sound effect to play in some situations.

Fixed a bug which causes visual animation and hitboxes to not be displayed correctly on some maps.

Fixed bugs which causes incorrect visual and behavior for some enemies.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect stat parameter for some armor.

Text fixes.

Other performance improvement and bug fixes.

Elden Ring Balance Changes

Increased the drop rate of Smithing Stone for some enemies.

Added Smithing Stone to some early game shop line up.

Increased shield’s effectiveness.

Increased the damage for all offensive cracked pot items.

An increase in the damage for the following items: Spark Aromatic/Poison Spraymist.

Increased the effect duration for the following items: Uplifting Aromatic/ Ironjar Aromatic.

Increased HP healing for Torrent when using the following items: Rowa Raisin/ Sweet Raisin/ Frozen Raisin

Reduced FP consumption and increased the damage of the following sorceries: Glintstone Cometshard/ Comet/ Night Comet

Increased the damage of the following sorceries: Gravity Well/ Collapsing Stars/ Crystal Barrage

Decreased FP consumption of the following sorceries: Star Shower/ Rock Blaster/ Gavel of Haima/ Founding Rain of Stars/ Stars of Ruin/Greatblade Phalanx/Magic Downpour/ Loretta’s Greatbow/ Loretta’s Mastery/ Carian Greatsword/ Carian Piercer/ Shard Spiral

Raised projectile speed and range of Great Glintstone Shard

Decreased Ash of War, Hoarfrost Stomp’s damage and increase cast time.

Increased Ash of War, Bloody Slash’s self-inflict damage while slightly lowering the damage and increasing the cast time.

Decreased weapon skill, Sword of Night and Flame’s damage.

Increased FP consumption and lower duration of Ash of War, Barricade Shield.

Changed FP consumption timing of Ash of War, Prelate’s Charge.

Decreased the damage of spirit summoned when using the item Mimic Tear Ash and changed the spirit’s behavior pattern.

Other enemy and weapon balance changes

Elden Ring has only been out for around three weeks at this point, but the game has seen immediate success across platforms. And it looks like FromSoftware is taking that success very seriously with its quick updates and fixes.

I’ve personally racked up around 100 hours in the game and it’s one of the best games that I’ve played in years. And with constant and consistent patches and updates, the game will likely keep getting better and better.

