How to get GTA Online for free on your PlayStation 5

Rockstar has done it again. Grand Theft Auto V originally came out back in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Now, nearly a decade later, both GTA V and GTA Online have jumped to yet another console generation with a release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

For PS5 gamers, the latest iteration of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online features some cool improvements.

The version of the game new game takes advantage of the PS5’s improved hardware, including better load times from the NVME SSD storage in the console. It also utilizes the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense controller to give a more immersive feel.

Fans of the game who have been looking to try out GTA Online on their PS5 get an added bonus with the new version. PS5 gamers can actually play GTA Online for free, as long as they have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

How to play GTA Online for free on PS5

Okay, so this promotion technically doesn’t let you play the game for free. You will need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play the game for free.

But PlayStation Plus offers tons of other benefits, including free games every month and discounts in the PlayStation Store. Playing GTA Online for free on PS5 is just an added bonus.

So, first things first, you need to sign up for PlayStation Plus. You can do that on the signup page here. However, PlayStation is offering a promotion as part of the release of GTA V on PS5.

You can actually redeem a free seven-day trial of PlayStation Plus through the standalone download of GTA Online on your PS5.

If you don’t already have PlayStation Plus when you load the game for the first time, you’ll be redirected to a PlayStation Store page. There, you can sign up for the free trial and play GTA Online completely free for the next week.

So there you have it. To play GTA Online for free on your PlayStation 5 console, all you need to do is head to the PlayStation Store on your console and download the standalone game.

If you already have PlayStation Plus, then you’ll be set to play the game for free. If not, you’ll be redirected to a page where you can sign up for a free trial, so you can at least play GTA Online for free on your PS5 for seven days.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.