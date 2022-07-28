GTA 6 will be the first 3D GTA game with a female protagonist

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will reportedly let gamers play as a female character for the first time since the franchise’s 2D games years ago. Additionally, early reports claim that the game plans to launch additional locations and cities after it initially launches.

A recent report from Bloomberg dove into the company’s culture behind GTA 6, Rockstar Games. Sources close to the company told the publication that we’ll likely see a female playable character this time around.

Previously, female characters have only been available to play in GTA Online and in the franchise’s older, 2D entries. But in GTA 6, Rockstar is adding a duo of playable characters to its main story.

The duo will include a male and a female who are bank robbers, taking influence from Bonnie and Clyde.

GTA 6 will introduce several playable locations over time

Image: GameSpot

The game is currently called “Project America,” though that could be a bit of a misnomer. The original plan was to spread the game to several cities in both North and South America. But that plan was scrapped at some point.

However, Rockstar apparently still plans on adding new cities as the game develops. It will launch with one main city, likely a fictionalized Miami. And the company will continue to add new locations and content after the game has come out.

Fans have been waiting to meet the new GTA 6 characters for years. After re-releasing GTA 5 for just about every console out there, gamers are ready for the next installment in the series.

And we’ll likely have to wait a couple of years more, but for seemingly good reason. The company has been making some changes internally, leading to a better work environment for its employees.

That means less crunch time and overworked employees, which ultimately leads to slower development. But we do at least know that Rockstar is working on GTA 6 now, with a new cast of characters and a female main character for the first time in a long time.

Sources told Bloomberg that the game is planned for launch somewhere between April 2023 and March 2024. But our guess is that it’ll be much closer to the end of that window before the game officially comes out.

