Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022

It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier.

Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to get these games for free. But once you claim them, they’ll be yours forever, even after your PlayStation Plus subscription expires.

From RPGs to action sports to playful horror, this month’s list contains a wide variety of games. So let’s see what Sony is offering up for free this month.

Free PlayStation Plus games for August

Kicking off the list, we have Yakuza: Like a Dragon. This is a different take on the classic Yakuza franchise, offering turn-based combat. Rise through the ranks of a yakuza family after spending years in prison for a crime you didn’t commit.

Also up for grabs in August’s PlayStation Plus is the well-received Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 bundle. THPS is a legendary skateboarding video game franchise that any skateboarding fan needs to try.

And this remake of the original two games brings them up to today’s standard, with its incredible original soundtrack, cast of skaters, and tricks boosted up with HD graphics and refined mechanics.

Finally, up for grabs for free this month is Little Nightmares. This unique horror-style platformer follows a young girl called Six as she tries to escape The Maw.

This massive ship is full of corrupted souls with only one goal: taking Six. You’ll explore through unsettling levels and uncover many secrets on your way to escaping this disturbing ship.

These PlayStation Plus games are available on either PS4 or PS5, with Little Nightmare available via backward compatibility. And they’re free for every PlayStation Plus subscriber, so you only need the Essential tier to get some free games.

The games will be available for free starting on August 2, and you’ll have until September 6 to redeem them for free.

