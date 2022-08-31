Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for September 2022

With September right around the corner, PlayStation has revealed its next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Anyone with a subscription can snag these games for free over the course of the month.

As always, this deal is only available to those with an active PlayStation Plus membership. But the free monthly games are available with any tier of PlayStation Plus.

So as long as you have at least PlayStation Plus Essential, you can snag these free games.

Sony is offering up three total games for free for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers over the course of September. So let’s see what’s up for grabs.

Free PlayStation Plus games for September

The free PlayStation Plus Essential games list kicks off with Need for Speed Heat. This street racing showdown from the classic franchise features sanctioned races by day and illicit street races by night with tons of powerful, high-performance vehicles.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is an action-packed head-to-head fighting game. It features a variety of colorful characters all with their own unique fighting style and moves sets.

The final free PlayStation Plus Essential title for September is Toem. Toem is a hand-drawn adventure game full of quirky characters and a relaxing setting. Solve your friends’ problems by snapping cool photos in this chill adventure.

All of these games are available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on both PS4 and PS5 with the exception of Toem, which is only available for PS5.

They’ll become available for download starting on September 6, and you’ll have until October 3 to claim them.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog additions

Image: Sony

One of the new aspects of the Premium and Extra tiers of the new PlayStation Plus subscription is the Game Catalog.

Game Catalog is similar to Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers a rotation of games that they can play for free as long as their subscription is active.

And on September 20, PlayStation is adding several new games to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra tiers’ Game Catalog.

Remember, these games rotate in and out, so be sure to play them when they’re available as they’ll eventually leave again.

The Game Catalog is getting some pretty exciting titles on the 20th. The list kicks off with Deathloop, the unique first-person shooter where you play as an assassin stuck in a time loop.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is also joining the Catalog, taking the famed franchise to ancient Egypt for the first time.

Then there’s Watch Dogs 2, Ubisoft’s action hacker title. And Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 joins the Catalog with its high-flying action and iconic battles.

Full list of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on September 20:

All of these games, with the exception of Deathloop (PS5 only), are available on PS4. That means you can play them on your PS4 or your PS5 via backward compatibility.

PlayStation Plus Premium classics

And finally, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers also get access to tons of classic PlayStation games with their subscription.

On September 20, several additional games will become available as part of the PlayStation Classics Catalog. Those games include Syphon Filter 2, The Sly Collection, Toy Story 3, and more.

Full list of PlayStation Plus Premium Classic games coming on September 20

Syphon Filter 2 – PS1

The Sly Collection – PS3

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time – PS3 Bentley’s Hackpack – PS3

Toy Story 3 – PSP

Kingdom of Paradise – PSP

And that does it for the monthly update of PlayStation Plus games. No matter which tier of PlayStation Plus you subscribe to, there are some freebies that you can snag over the course of September.

And if you have an Extra or Premium tier subscription, keep your eye out for the Games Catalog and Classics Catalog to get a few new additions on September 20.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.