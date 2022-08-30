Here are your free Prime Gaming games for September 2022

With September right around the corner, it’s time for another batch of free games with Prime Gaming for any Amazon Prime member.

One of the more unknown benefits that Amazon Prime members can take advantage of is free games every month. The company offers free games and in-game content regularly through the Prime Gaming website.

This month, Amazon has gone the extra mile to bring a total of eight free games to everyone with a Prime membership for free.

You could easily build the start of a good gaming library with just the free games from Amazon Prime this month.

You’ll be able to claim all of these free games throughout the month of September. And they’ll be yours forever after you claim them, even if your Prime membership runs out. So let’s see what’s up for grabs in September.

Prime Gaming free games for September 2022

The Prime Gaming deals kick off with a few AAA games that you can grab for free in September. First on the list is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, which takes the famed franchise to ancient Egypt in a quest against ancient enemies and factions.

Next up is Football Manager 2022, a game that gives you control of your favorite soccer club as you build and manage a team to victory.

Then there’s Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, which puts you in the iconic setting of Middle-Earth in a legendary fight against Sauron.

Prime members can also snag The Dig, a sci-fi adventure from LucasArts and Steven Spielberg where you discover a scientific mystery in an Earth-bound asteroid.

Defend the Rook is a strategic combat game with tower defense elements and massive enemy hordes.

We, The Revolution puts players in the role of a judge during the 18th century French Revolution. And Castle on the Coast is available for free and lets you parkour your way through 3D castles as George the Giraffe in a retro-style platformer.

Finally, Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition closes out Prime’s free games for September. Play as a detective investigating rampant crime and government secrets in this point-and-click adventure.

All of these games will be available for free for Prime members throughout the month of September. Just head to the Prime Gaming website and choose the ‘Games’ tab to claim them during the month.

Free in-game content

Free games are just the beginning of Prime Gaming’s benefits every month. Prime members also get access to tons of free in-game content that’s constantly evolving and updating.

Unlike the free games, the in-game content offered with Prime Gaming doesn’t rotate on a monthly basis.

You’ll have to keep your eye on the Prime Gaming page regularly if you want to take advantage of all of the free in-game content on offer.

So far, Amazon is offering free content for tons of great games, including Apex Legends, Pokémon GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, FIFA 23, and many more.

Head to the Prime Gaming website and click the ‘In-game content’ tab to check out all of the free stuff that Amazon Prime gives you.

Don’t miss out on all of the free Prime Gaming content

Amazon Prime offers tons of benefits, and many people might not know about the gaming content. But it really is a great benefit that any gamer should check out.

With free AAA games every month and even more, lesser-known indie titles, gamers could easily build a substantial gaming library with just the free games from Amazon every month.

Plus, you get access to tons of in-game content for the games that you probably already play. Be sure to check out the Prime Gaming website regularly to see what kind of freebies you can get.

