Sony’s new PlayStation division points towards a mobile future

Sony has announced its recent acquisition of Savage Game Studios as part of PlayStation’s expansion efforts into mobile game development. The company is making several moves to expand its gaming arsenal past consoles.

Sony’s latest acquisition was revealed in a press release earlier today. Savage Game Studios is a relatively new studio started and led by industry veterans from major studios like Zynga, Wargaming, and Insomniac.

While there wasn’t much in the way of details for potential mobile games from PlayStation, the press release did share a snippet about Savage Game Studio’s upcoming game.

The company is currently working on an “unannounced AAA mobile live service action game.”

“PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before,” said head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst.

For Sony, the acquisition represents a larger shift into the mobile gaming world.

Savage Game Studios will join the new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which will focus on creating new, mobile PlayStation experiences completely independent from console development.

And mobile isn’t the only direction in which Sony is expanding this year. The company has been focusing a lot on releasing its PlayStation exclusives on PC.

Both God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn came out on PC in the last year. And more recently, the fan-favorite Marvel’s Spider-Man finally made its way to PC.

It’ll be interesting to see what PlayStation Studios Mobile Division is able to do. Maybe we’ll start seeing mobile spinoffs of some of our favorite PlayStation exclusives.

I won’t lie, a mobile Ratchet & Clank game could be pretty sweet.

