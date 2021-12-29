2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for PS5 games

2021 has been a pretty strange year for gaming, with tons of COVID-related delays and cancellations. Fortunately, it looks like the industry is going to rebound a bit in 2022 and PlayStation gamers, especially, have a lot to look forward to in the future.

One of the areas where PlayStation really excels is through its exclusive games. Xbox and PC have Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate to set themselves apart from the competition, but Sony and PlayStation continue to push exclusive games as a draw to their consoles.

With 2022 shaping up to be a busy year of game releases, there are tons of PlayStation exclusive games set to come out in the next year. The folks over at Gamespot have put together a pretty comprehensive list of PlayStation exclusives that are on their way in 2022. Check it out below:

As you can see, there really are a lot of games to look forward to for PlayStation gamers in the next year. The Gamespot video includes an impressive 13 AAA games that are set to come out next year, but there are a few that really caught our eye.

Which PlayStation games are we most excited for?

First, who’s not excited about the next installment in the famed Final Fantasy franchise? Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development and sees the series go back to its medieval roots, with high-octane action combat and stunning visuals.

Then, of course, there’s God of War Ragnarok. This follow-up to the incredibly successful 2018 title God of War sees the demigod Kratos and his son, Atreus, take on Thor and more Viking gods in this brutal, action combat title.

And the last game that really stands out is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man was an incredibly successful title in 2018. The sequel is being developed exclusively for PS5, so it’s set to be even better than the first.

These are just a few upcoming PlayStation games that stood out to us. The list includes many more, from racing simulator Gran Turismo 7 to the highly anticipated sequel Horizon Forbidden West. Needless to say, it’s a pretty exciting time for gaming and PlayStation 5 seems to be right at the center of that.

