Sony’s new PS5 covers are absolutely gorgeous

PlayStation 5 owners rejoice! The time has finally come. Sony has announced its plans to release its new, colorful PS5 faceplates. Gamers will be able to get the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 faceplates starting in January, with Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple to come later in the first half of 2022.

The company announced its new galaxy-inspired colorful faceplates in a blog post this week. This new faceplates line will help bring more color to your PS5, joining the similar Midnight Black and Cosmic Red controllers released a few months ago.

And speaking of controllers, Sony is also adding to its lineup of controller companies in line with its new faceplates.

Starting in January, PlayStation gamers will be able to add to their controller collection with three new color options. Those three colors are, you guessed it, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

Sony is launching the black and red consoles covers in January on the PlayStation Direct store. You can actually preorder the covers now and the website says they’ll be available on January 21.

They’ll be launching at other retailers on February 18. As for the other colors, it’s unclear. All the company said is that they’ll arrive in the “first half of 2022.”

And Sony says the new controllers will actually be available a little earlier. You can get them from the PlayStation Direct store starting on January 14 with preorders available now. Other retailers won’t see the new controllers until February 11.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: