The 2021 Game Awards crown It Takes Two as Game of the Year

The 2021 Game Awards happened last night in Los Angeles, celebrating all things gaming over the past year. Similar to the Oscars or the Grammys, the Game Awards celebrate all of the aspects of gaming with categories like Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Esports Team, and many more.

The popular co-op story about adversity through a crumbling marriage, It Takes Two, took home the trophy for Game of the Year.

The game quietly burst onto the scene in March and immediately took gamers by storm with its wacky gameplay mechanics and gripping storytelling.

Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 5 was a big winner at last night’s show. The high-octane arcade racing game took home the awards for Best Audio Design, Best Sports/Racing, and best Innovation in Accessibility.

In addition to celebrating games, the Game Awards is also about celebrating the people in the gaming world. Maggie Robertson went home with the award for Best Performance for her portrayal of the vampire goddess Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. Incredibly popular Minecraft streamer Dream was crowned this year’s Streamer of the Year.

Coming as no real surprise to anyone familiar with esports, League of Legends took the award for Best Esports Game, in addition to Best Esports Event with its 2021 League of Legends World Championship. But it was legendary CS:GO team Natus Vincere who took home the prize of Best Esports Team of the year.

You can check out the full list of this year’s winners here. In addition to all of the awards from last night’s event, there were a ton of new games and game announcements as part of the show. You can check out the full live-streamed event below.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.