The Game Awards 2022: What to expect and how to watch

The Game Awards 2022, the annual showcase celebrating the best games of the year and upcoming games, is right around the corner.

Airing live on December 8 at 7:30 PM EST, The Game Awards 2022 includes both teasers and looks at upcoming games, as well as awards for some of the best games we’ve had the chance to play this year.

We’ve heard a few teasers about what we’ll see at The Game Awards 2022. Expect a teaser look at Tekken 8, the next installment in the popular fighting franchise.

We’ll also see stars from The Last of Us as the live-action HBO adaptation of the game is set to come out soon.

We could also see more news about Final Fantasy 16 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, two games set to come out next year. And, hopefully, we’ll get another look at Diablo 4.

Here are the nominations for awards up for grabs

Image: FromSoftware

Beyond showcasing some upcoming titles, the heart of The Game Awards 2022 is the celebration of some of the year’s best games.

The show includes many categories like Best Story, Best eSports Athlete, and many more. It all culminates with the Game of the Year award. Here are all the nominations this year:

Game of the Year

Image: Respawn First

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Direction

Image: Sony

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

Image: Guerrilla Games

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Those are some of the major awards, but far from all of them during the event. You can find more categories below.

The Game Awards categories – art, audio, and more

Screenshot: Annapurna Interactive / PlayStation

If you appreciate a good game soundtrack or voice acting performance, the following categories are for you.

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Best Performance (Actor)

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact Award

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling — Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Best Ongoing Game

Image: Bungie

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Independent Game

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Best Debut Indie Game Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book 2 (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Best Role-Playing Game

Image: Nintendo

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Best Sports or Racing Game

Image: KnowTechie

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Most Anticipating Game of 2023

Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

Award for Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last Of Us Part 1 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

Best Esports Game

Image: Psyonix

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Those are all the nominations for The Game Awards 2022. Game of the Year is going to be a tough one this time around.

For most of the year, Elden Ring seemed like a clear winner in my eyes. But God of War Ragnarök came out last month and quickly grabbed the gaming world’s attention.

Whichever game wins this year will be deserving of its award.

Where can you watch The Game Awards 2022?

Image: The Game Awards

Watching The Game Awards 2022 is relatively easy and accessible to just about everyone. It’s an online event that will be streaming across several platforms.

The most popular place you’ll likely find the show is on YouTube or Twitch. The show starts at 7:30 PM EST, and you can use either of those links to find it on your preferred platform.

But if you don’t want to head to Twitch or YouTube, a few more options are available. In addition to those two, the show will stream on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

It’s also available on Steam. And if you watch it there, you’ll have the opportunity to win a Steam Deck from Valve in a giveaway. Head here to learn more about that promotion.

Check out The Game Awards 2022

Image: The Game Awards

The Game Awards has become a staple event to close the year in gaming for almost a decade. Not only do we get a nice look back at the games we’ve enjoyed during the year, but we also get a good look at what’s to come.

2023 looks like it will be a good year for gaming, with plenty of anticipated titles to release. Hopefully, The Game Awards 2022 will give us a good look at a few of next year’s upcoming games.

Tune in to just about any major video platform online on Thursday, December 8 at 7 PM EST to check out The Game Awards 2022.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.