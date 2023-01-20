Deals
Preorder Hogwarts Legacy and save $10 from Best Buy
With game prices the way they are, a $10 discount goes a long way.
Are you ready to embark on an epic journey to Hogwarts?
Get ready to cast your spell because the highly-anticipated game, Hogwarts Legacy, releases on February 10, and we’ve got the hookup for a $10 discount.
That’s right, folks. Preorder your copy now at Best Buy, and they’ll throw you a $10 e-gift card. Listen, with the price of games these days; a $10 discount goes a long way.
Whether you’re getting it for the PS5, Xbox One, or the Nintendo Switch – Best Buy doesn’t care; they want to give you that $10 e-gift card.
Here are your preordering options below:
-
Hogwarts Legacy - PS5
-
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Xbox Series X
Add a game to your cart, and a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card will be added automatically.
Add the game to your cart, and a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card will be added automatically.
Whether you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan or just looking for a new adventure, this game will transport you to the wizarding world like never before.
READ MORE: First look at Hogwarts Legacy, an upcoming Harry Potter RPG
With stunning graphics, an immersive open-world environment, and a chance to create your own character and explore the Hogwarts grounds, this game is a must-have for any gamer.
So don’t wait; preorder now and get ready to cast some spells and uncover the secrets of Hogwarts. But hurry before it’s too late to get the discount.
