Preorder Hogwarts Legacy and save $10 from Best Buy

With game prices the way they are, a $10 discount goes a long way.
hogwarts legacy game covers on a purple bacckground
Are you ready to embark on an epic journey to Hogwarts?

Get ready to cast your spell because the highly-anticipated game, Hogwarts Legacy, releases on February 10, and we’ve got the hookup for a $10 discount.

That’s right, folks. Preorder your copy now at Best Buy, and they’ll throw you a $10 e-gift card. Listen, with the price of games these days; a $10 discount goes a long way.

Whether you’re getting it for the PS5, Xbox One, or the Nintendo Switch – Best Buy doesn’t care; they want to give you that $10 e-gift card.

Here are your preordering options below:

  1. Hogwarts Legacy - PS5

    2. Hogwarts Legacy - PS5

    Add a game to your cart, and a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card will be added automatically.

    Preorder ($10 off)

  2. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Xbox Series X

    3. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Xbox Series X

    Add the game to your cart, and a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card will be added automatically.

    Preorder (10 off)

  3. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Nintendo Switch

    4. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Nintendo Switch
    Preorder ($10 off)

Whether you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan or just looking for a new adventure, this game will transport you to the wizarding world like never before.

READ MORE: First look at Hogwarts Legacy, an upcoming Harry Potter RPG

With stunning graphics, an immersive open-world environment, and a chance to create your own character and explore the Hogwarts grounds, this game is a must-have for any gamer.

So don’t wait; preorder now and get ready to cast some spells and uncover the secrets of Hogwarts. But hurry before it’s too late to get the discount.

