New Razer soundbar uses AI head-tracking for surround sound

Razer recently showed off a new technology that uses AI head-tracking to beam surround sound audio from a desktop soundbar.

The new soundbar, revealed at CES 2023, uses a combination of head-tracking, beamforming, and spatial audio. It provides an easier alternative to traditional surround sound systems.

The company’s first soundbar to use this system is the Leviathan V2 Pro.

This adds to Razer’s existing Leviathan line but definitely takes things to the next level. It uses IR cameras to track your head movements in real time.

Using that real-time information, the speaker uses beamforming to send sound to the correct position. Beamforming enhances some signals and cuts out others to provide a clear sound in a specific area.

But what about privacy? With concerns over user privacy weighing heavy in tech industries, Razer addresses potential concerns with the new soundbar.

The company ensures that it never saves image data. And any images are deleted from the system as soon as they become unnecessary.

Razer hopes to simplify personal sound with this soundbar. It offers better sound than one-direction audio found in most soundbars without the complexity of surround setups.

All it requires is a single USB connection to your computer.

Image: Razer

The soundbar uses THX spatial audio. It can simulate a headset with a two-channel sound. Or it can replicate a multi-speaker surround sound setup.

Razer’s new fancy technology comes with a hefty price tag. The Leviathan V2 Pro will retail for $400 when it ships at the end of this month.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.