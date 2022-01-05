This mini photo printer can print all your smartphone photos. Get it for just $65 right now

Our smartphones are packed with photos that no one will probably ever see. Sure, you could always get them developed at CVS or Walgreens, but printing photos at home with a photo printer is just so much more convenient.

If you’re looking to make the jump to one, Amazon has this iDPRT mini photo printer down to just $65 with promo code B9IKONCP. This printer typically sells for $100.

This photo printer lets you print digital images anywhere you go. Just connect your smartphone, computer or USB thumb drive directly to the printer and get your favorite vacation shots, birthday party photos, or any picture from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Share the best of your day on a fun-size photo that fits into a purse or pocket.

If you take a lot of photos and want to keep physical evidence of those memories, a photo printer is a must-have. And being able to pick one up for just $65 is a pretty sweet deal. Again, to get the discount, enter promo code B9IKONCP at checkout to see the savings. Click the button below for more details.

