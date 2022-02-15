Take $100 off this LG Ultragear QHD 27-inch gaming monitor

Who deserves a new monitor? That’s right, you do. And if you want the best of the best while saving an extra $100, do yourself a favor and check this out. For a limited time, Amazon has this LG 27-inch gaming monitor down to just $279.99. This monitor typically sells for $379.99.

Regardless of the current monitor setup, this LG Ultragear is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. You get a 27-inch QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, it’s G-Sync compatible and features a virtually borderless bezel.

But mainly, colors look awesome, and you get excellent response time and motion handling. Not to mention, image clarity is almost excellent too. So regardless of what you’re using this for, this is certainly something that you should keep on your radar.

Sure, $279 is a tough pill to swallow, but hey, it’s a whole lot better than paying the usual $379 for it. If this sounds like something you’re interested in, click the button below for more information.

