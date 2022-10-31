This 15.6″ Lepow portable monitor is down to an incredible $160

Having an extra portable monitor around can make all the difference. Whether traveling for work or setting up your workspace in a temporary location – a second monitor can come in clutch.

If you need one, Lepow has one of its best options up for grabs with a considerable discount. Typically $260, you can get it now for just $160. That’s $100 in savings and one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Verified Staff Pick Lepow 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor

For a limited time, this portable monitor is down to $160. It typically sells for $260. The offer is valid through November 6. Rating $160 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Lepow’s portable monitor is a lightweight, completely portable 1080p monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate. With DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs, the Lepow C2 is compatible with various devices.

With this portable monitor, you can work on your laptop, blow up your phone’s screen, and even game on the go. The possibilities are endless.

To recap, this portable monitor is now $160, down from its usual $260. The offer is valid through November 6, don’t miss out. Click below for more info.

Deals Lepow 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor This Lepow portable monitor is great for those looking for something lightweight that can be carried from place to place. A regular-sized monitor would be impossible to lug around. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.