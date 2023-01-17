Get one of Amazon’s top-rated smartphone gimbals for 20% off

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

If you hate shaky videos as much as we do, then today is the day you buy yourself a smartphone gimbal because Amazon has a deal on one of its best options for under $100.

Meet the iSteady V2 from Hohem. It’s currently 20% off with code 20XMFOWJ, bringing it down to $103. You even get your pick of color between black and white.

Sponsored iSteady V2 Smartphone Gimbal

Typically $129, get one of Amazon’s best-selling smartphone gimbals for just $103. Enter promo code 20XMFOWJ to get your 20% discount. Rating $103 at Amazon Valid Through 1/22

The iSteady V2 does it all and is insanely easy to use. It has features like AI sensor tracking, keeping your shots steady and focused.

With one-tap templates like Panorama, Inception, Time-lapse, and Dolly Zoom, leave your friends in awe with your stunning footage

And get this; you can even control the gimbal with hand gestures. Just give it a thumbs up for landscape, thumbs right for portrait, a high-five to turn off the AI sensor, and an OK to activate its AI sensor.

Unleash your inner filmmaker and capture mesmerizing shots like a pro with the iSteady V2 smartphone gimbal

With a runtime of 9 hours and the ability to charge your device, this lightweight and foldable gimbal is perfect for all your portable video needs.

And, weighing under a pound plus its foldable design, it’s super convenient to take with you wherever you or the action goes.

Why you need this: A smartphone gimbal like the iSteady V2 can greatly improve the quality of video footage taken on a smartphone. The gimbal stabilizes the phone, reducing camera shake and keeping shots steady and in focus.

Again, it’s yours for $103. Just remember to use promo code 20XMFOWJ to get the discount. Hohem tells KnowTechie this deal is good from January 16 through January 22.

If you’re someone who gets a kick out of slick photography gear, you’re going to fall in love with this. Prove us wrong, we dare you.

Deals iSteady V2 Smartphone Gimbal It’s lightweight and foldable, so you can take it wherever you go. Plus, it can last for 9 hours on one charge and can even be a backup power source for your phone. See at Amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.