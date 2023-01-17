Connect with us

Get one of Amazon’s top-rated smartphone gimbals for 20% off

It’s lightweight and foldable, so you can take it wherever you go. Plus, it can last for 9 hours on a charge and can even be a backup battery source.

If you hate shaky videos as much as we do, then today is the day you buy yourself a smartphone gimbal because Amazon has a deal on one of its best options for under $100.

Meet the iSteady V2 from Hohem. It’s currently 20% off with code 20XMFOWJ, bringing it down to $103. You even get your pick of color between black and white.

isteady v2 smartphone gimbal
iSteady V2 Smartphone Gimbal
Typically $129, get one of Amazon’s best-selling smartphone gimbals for just $103. Enter promo code 20XMFOWJ to get your 20% discount.
$103 at Amazon
Valid Through 1/22

The iSteady V2 does it all and is insanely easy to use. It has features like AI sensor tracking, keeping your shots steady and focused.

With one-tap templates like Panorama, Inception, Time-lapse, and Dolly Zoom, leave your friends in awe with your stunning footage

And get this; you can even control the gimbal with hand gestures. Just give it a thumbs up for landscape, thumbs right for portrait, a high-five to turn off the AI sensor, and an OK to activate its AI sensor.

Unleash your inner filmmaker and capture mesmerizing shots like a pro with the iSteady V2 smartphone gimbal

hohem isteady v2 smartphone gimbal

With a runtime of 9 hours and the ability to charge your device, this lightweight and foldable gimbal is perfect for all your portable video needs.

And, weighing under a pound plus its foldable design, it’s super convenient to take with you wherever you or the action goes.

Why you need this: A smartphone gimbal like the iSteady V2 can greatly improve the quality of video footage taken on a smartphone. The gimbal stabilizes the phone, reducing camera shake and keeping shots steady and in focus.

Again, it’s yours for $103. Just remember to use promo code 20XMFOWJ to get the discount. Hohem tells KnowTechie this deal is good from January 16 through January 22.

If you’re someone who gets a kick out of slick photography gear, you’re going to fall in love with this. Prove us wrong, we dare you.

iSteady V2 Smartphone Gimbal

