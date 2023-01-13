Deals
Step up your speaker game with 16% off the GravaStar Venus
Upgrade your audio experience with the GravaStar Venus. Sleek design & top-notch sound.
The days of simple, boring-shaped Bluetooth speakers are over. Want to see how?
Meet GravaStar’s Venus Bluetooth speaker. But don’t let its looks deceive you; this sucker packs a serious punch.
Usually $89.95, KnowTechie readers can score one for 16% off using promo code GRAVA16. That knocks off $14 from the usual asking price.
Get it now for 16% off, and remember to use promo code GRAVA16 at checkout.
Read our review: GravaStar Venus Review
The GravaStar Venus is a relatively small Bluetooth speaker, standing at about four inches in height and weighing just a little over one pound.
It features a futuristic, spaceship-like design and packs in a 1.75-inch 10W speaker.
The GravaStar Venus is a force to be reckoned with. It delivers top-notch sound quality and performance that puts comparable options to shame.
But what sets it apart is its sleek, sci-fi-inspired design that will make it the envy of all your friends.
Again, get it now for 16% off, and remember to use promo code GRAVA16 at checkout to get the discount.
Why we like it
- It offers exceptional sound quality and performance
- It has a unique and stylish design that will add a touch of flair to any room or setting
- It is reasonably priced when compared to other similar speakers in the market
- It’s portable and has a long battery life, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities and traveling.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Amazon is blowing out refurbished Galaxy Buds Pro at just $60
- Samsung will give you up to $100 to put your name on a reserve list
- Clean smarter with 36% off the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+
- Print photos at home with this portable photo printer, now 20% off
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.