Step up your speaker game with 16% off the GravaStar Venus

Upgrade your audio experience with the GravaStar Venus. Sleek design & top-notch sound.

GravaStar Venus
Image: KnowTechie

The days of simple, boring-shaped Bluetooth speakers are over. Want to see how?

Meet GravaStar’s Venus Bluetooth speaker. But don’t let its looks deceive you; this sucker packs a serious punch.

Usually $89.95, KnowTechie readers can score one for 16% off using promo code GRAVA16. That knocks off $14 from the usual asking price.

vens bluetooth speaker
Verified
Staff Pick
Gravastar Venus Bluetooth Speaker
Get it now for 16% off, and remember to use promo code GRAVA16 at checkout.
Rating
$76 at Gravastar
On-Going Offer

GravaStar Venus Review

The GravaStar Venus is a relatively small Bluetooth speaker, standing at about four inches in height and weighing just a little over one pound.

It features a futuristic, spaceship-like design and packs in a 1.75-inch 10W speaker.

The GravaStar Venus is a force to be reckoned with. It delivers top-notch sound quality and performance that puts comparable options to shame.

But what sets it apart is its sleek, sci-fi-inspired design that will make it the envy of all your friends.

Again, get it now for 16% off, and remember to use promo code GRAVA16 at checkout to get the discount.

Gravastar Venus
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Why we like it

  • It offers exceptional sound quality and performance
  • It has a unique and stylish design that will add a touch of flair to any room or setting
  • It is reasonably priced when compared to other similar speakers in the market
  • It’s portable and has a long battery life, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities and traveling.
See at Gravastar

