The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is on sale for 43% off

It’s okay if cleaning isn’t exactly one of your hobbies. If so, chances are that you’ve either tried or considered buying a robo-vacuum cleaner.

But even with several automated cleaning robots, none does a clean job of cleaning like the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ vacuum cleaner.

Come November 19th through December 4th, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ will be on sale at a 43% discount for just $399.99 down from $699.99.

Verified ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro

At just $399.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro for 43% less this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/4. Rating $399.99 at Amazon Valid Through 12/4

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ vacuum and cleaner

Image: KnowTechie

The DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is one of several specialized cleaning and vacuuming robots developed by ECOVACS.

This robust vacuum and mop cleaner features a self-emptying station and 2,600 PA suction power with LiDAR navigation, carpet detection, and multi-floor mapping.

The DEEBOT N8 Pro+ takes time to map before it mops, thanks to its laser-based TrueMapping LiDAR navigation system.

At work, the DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is a beast. With the most efficient mopping/cleaning paths mapped, it deploys its 2,600 Pa suction force to vacuum even the tiniest hidden debris.

Like the DEEBOT N8 Pro, its OZMO Turbo 2.0 rotating mopping system also features a 25,000 RPM motor, dual spinning mops with 180r/min rotation speed, and up to 6N downward pressure for deep cleaning.

Image: KnowTechie

With its 240 milliliters clean water tank, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ can vacuum and mop in one go, saving you time and energy bills.

It also automatically detects and avoids carpets (when mopping) and obstacles above 2 inches in height. And when vacuuming carpets, it automatically doubles the suction power.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ features a 3,200mAh battery that can keep it going for up to 150 minutes. It also automatically returns to the station to recharge when running low on juice.

At just $399.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ for 43% less. It is also voice-activated with the “Ok YIKO” command and compatible with Alexa devices.

About ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+

Image: KnowTechie

The ECOVACS DEEBOT range of robots is the first in the RVC industry to be TÜV Rheinland-certified for hardware and software excellence.

Each ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ order comes with:

1 DEEBOT N8 Pro+ robot.

1 auto-empty station.

2 auto-empty station bags.

1 washable mopping pad.

10 disposable mopping pads.

2 side brushes.

1 high-efficiency air filter.

1 instruction manual.

12-month limited warranty

About ECOVACS DEEBOT ECOVACS DEEBOT is the industry leader in RVC technology. They’re renowned for cutting-edge technology and innovation in the home cleaning space. All thanks to our own advanced and homegrown R&D process. With their customers in mind, their expert-led team of engineers created affordable and efficient household cleaning solutions that take the stress out of cleaning. After all, this will save you time, money, and embarrassingly dirty environments. Recipient of the Better Homes and Gardens Clean House awards 2022 and multiple CES awards, over 500,000 households trust ECOVACS DEEBOT for unparalleled quality and dedication to efficient household cleaning solutions. Learn more about ECOVACS here.

