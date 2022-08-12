Xiaomi unveils a new humanoid robot that can detect emotions

Xiaomi now has a humanoid robot in its expansive product line-up. The CyberOne is here, and it can (probably) take the CyberDog out for a walk.

We have to say probably because when CyberOne stepped onto the stage yesterday, it looked more like a drunk adult trying to walk over the ice.

After stumbling around for a bit, the robot then tottered over to Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, and gave him a red, long-stemmed flower.

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

The exhibition was impressive, but not on par with the big reveal everyone believes Tesla will have at AI Day next month. That said, Xiaomi’s humanoid robot actually works, and it can do more than just walk.

Xiaomi says that CyberOne can “perceive 3D space” while also recognizing “individuals, gestures, and expressions.” They also say the robot can identify 45 human emotions, including the big two of happiness and sadness.

CyberOne isn’t anywhere near as athletic as the robots designed at Boston Dynamics (now owned by Hyundai).

Maybe that’s okay. We were kinda creeped out watching how well Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robots could dance.

Xiaomi’s humanoid robot can’t even really help much with chores. Its arms only have a 1.5kg max carrying capacity. That’s perfect for bringing me a cup of coffee though, and it’ll do a better job than Amazon’s Astro.

While we’re talking about humanoid robots, let us raise a glass in memory of Honda’s ASIMO, and SoftBank’s Pepper, both shining examples that are no longer with us. Hopefully, Xiaomi’s CyberOne won’t meet the same fate.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: