God forbid the day these dancing robots from Boston Dynamics kill us all

Our own dearly departed Jared (he’s not dead, he just got a “real” job and “real” friends and a “real” restraining order) used to drone on and on about how robots would eventually kill us all.

Now, I’m starting to believe him.

Why, you ask? This new video (found below) from Boston Dynamics, that’s why. The Boston-based robot company that is responsible for all kinds of feats of engineering has released (unleashed?) a bunch of dancing robots to take us into the year of our Lord, 2021.

It’s honestly kind of magical-yet-terrifying to watch. The perfect synchronization, the robot dog that has way too crisp of moves, and whatever the hell that that last thing is.

Anyways, enjoy the show. It’s only a matter of time before they start kicking down doors- oh God oh fuck.

