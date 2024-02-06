Tesla driver wears Apple Vision Pro, allegedly gets arrested

The Apple Vision Pro has landed, and people are showing us why we have warning labels on everything.

A Tesla owner filmed himself wearing the new Apple headset and using the car’s assisted driving feature. The dangerous incident reportedly ended with the man’s arrest.

As spotted by Gizmodo, the video was posted on X by 21-year-old Dante Lentini, who can be seen with no hands on the wheel, wearing the Apple Vision Pro, typing away at the virtual keyboard, and scrolling through whatever he was actually looking at.

No eyes on the road, no awareness of what’s happening.

Not only did Apple warn people against using the Vision Pro in potentially dangerous situations, including driving or biking, but also any situation where your attention is required to ensure your safety and that of others.

Tesla, for its part, instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel at all times, regardless of which assisted driving feature they are using.

The video shows that Lentini was later stopped by police. In a comment to his post, he says he was arrested, although whether that is true or not is up for debate, considering this whole situation seems like a scream for attention.

This is an extremely dangerous situation for everyone involved, the driver included. Tesla vehicles aren’t fully autonomous despite the assisted driving features offered to buyers, so attention while in the car is paramount at all times.

Had there been an emergency and the car’s system had not responded, we would be telling a different story that could have potentially led to casualties.

So, let’s keep our eyes on the road and the Apple Vision Pro in the passenger seat.

Do you feel like an arrest here is justified? What are your thoughts on Tesla? Let us know in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news