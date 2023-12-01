Tesla cybertruck rolls out to the public market

Tesla’s unique creation, the Cybertruck, has officially hit the streets.

The first Cybertrucks were delivered to customers on November 30, 2023, in Austin, Texas, signaling the end of a seemingly endless wait since its 2019 unveiling.

Elon Musk himself was on-site for the launch, and he didn’t hold back in his praise for the new arrival.

As reported by Business Insider, Musk described the Cybertruck as one of Tesla’s most outstanding products, even going as far as to say it’s their “best.”

Demonstrations at the event highlighted the Cybertruck’s durability against various extreme conditions, promoting its “bulletproof” and “apocalypse-proof” features. But what else is this truck capable of, and more importantly, how much does it cost?

Tesla Cybertruck features

Outside of its cyber punk futuristic design, the truck features a unique design with a 6-foot-long bed, extra storage space under the bed, and a tonneau cover that follows the angular shape of the car to the tailgate.

Other features including towing capabilities, bulletproof doors, and remarkable straight-line performance. Hee’s a quick rundown of some of the most talked about features.

Ultra-Durable: It sports an ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel exoskeleton that is incredibly strong and resistant to dents and damage.

It sports an ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel exoskeleton that is incredibly strong and resistant to dents and damage. Armored Glass: The Cybertruck comes with high-strength, polymer-layered “Armor Glass” that is stronger and more chip-resistant than regular car window glass.

The Cybertruck comes with high-strength, polymer-layered “Armor Glass” that is stronger and more chip-resistant than regular car window glass. Streamlined Design: Its design is a far cry from traditional trucks— all sharp angles and no curves, it looks like a futuristic tank.

Its design is a far cry from traditional trucks— all sharp angles and no curves, it looks like a futuristic tank. Up to Six Seats: The Cybertruck offers seating for up to six people with its standard front bench seat.

The Cybertruck offers seating for up to six people with its standard front bench seat. Power and Performance: The tri-motor variant of the Cybertruck can accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds.

The tri-motor variant of the Cybertruck can accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds. Range: Tesla claims a range of over 500 miles for the top variant, reducing to 250+ miles for the single motor variant.

Tesla claims a range of over 500 miles for the top variant, reducing to 250+ miles for the single motor variant. Towing Capacity: Depending on the model, the Cybertruck can tow between 7,500 to 14,000+ lbs.

Depending on the model, the Cybertruck can tow between 7,500 to 14,000+ lbs. Off-Road: With 100 cubic feet of external, lockable storage and a ground clearance of up to 16 inches (adjustable with adaptive air suspension), the Cybertruck is built for rugged utility as much as for speed.

With 100 cubic feet of external, lockable storage and a ground clearance of up to 16 inches (adjustable with adaptive air suspension), the Cybertruck is built for rugged utility as much as for speed. Functional Rear Cover: Equipped with a sliding tonneau cover, the rear bed (‘Vault’) is suited to safeguard any cargo and is strong enough for a person to stand on.

How much does Cybertruck cost?

The Tesla Cybertruck is priced starting at $60,990, which is over 50% more than what was originally touted in 2019.

The all-wheel drive version is priced at $79,990, and the top-end model, referred to as the Cyberbeast, is priced at $99,990 (Wired). Please note, these prices are estimates.

The Tesla Cybertruck pricing varies based on the model. The rear-wheel-drive model is estimated to start at $61,000, but this variant won’t be available until 2025.

The all-wheel-drive versions are expected to be priced somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000, with deliveries anticipated to start in 2024

Model Delivery Range 0-60 MPH Top Speed Horsepower Torque Towing Capacity Rear-Wheel Drive 2025 250 mi. 6.5 sec. – – – – All-Wheel Drive 2024 340 mi. 4.1 sec. 112 mph 600 7,435 lb-ft 11,000 lbs. Cyberbeast 2024 320 mi. 2.6 sec. 130 mph 845 10,296 lb-ft 11,000 lbs. Source: Tesla.com

Although the New York Times informs us that there’s some delay before certain models will be available – with rear-wheel-drive models set to start at $61,000 but not available until 2025 – it’s undeniable that the Cybertruck has piqued interest.

Tesla still has its challenges to deal with

But let’s not pop the champagne just yet.

Tesla might be the new kid on the block with Cybertruck, but competitors like Rivian, Ford, and General Motors have already pitched their tents in the E-truck campground.

So, Tesla’s game of catch-up has just begun.

The Cybertruck has to navigate through some rough seas. Questions hovering around its distinctive design, those eyebrow-raising prices, and the charging network are still waiting to be addressed.

With the Cybertruck zooming into reality and a bunch of debates tagging along, we’re gearing up for one heck of a joyride in the electric vehicle universe.

