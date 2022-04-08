The Cybertruck is coming in 2023 according to Elon Musk

Good news for Tesla fans – the Cybertruck is finally going on sale next year. That’s the official word from Elon Musk, who dropped the news during the opening party for the Giga Texas factory.

Just before Musk was on stage for the “Cyber Rodeo,” Tesla had a swarm of drones up in the air putting on a light show.

The drones spelled out the Cyber Rodeo logo, before morphing into a Tesla Model Y which is going to be one of the main vehicles made at the factory. That swarm of lighted drones then morphed again into a Cybertruck, giving us a preview of what was to come.

When Musk took to the stage wearing a cowboy hat (I mean, it is Texas), he showed off the production version of the Cybertruck. Yes, those ugly side mirrors are still there. You can blame road regulations for those; they still require physical mirrors instead of cameras.

The real nugget of information is that 2023 will be the year the Cybertruck finally rolls off the lines and onto your driveway. That’s good news for the thousands of preorder holders, who have been waiting since 2019 in some cases.

Giga Texas is going to live up to its name, with Musk expecting it to become the “highest volume” car factory in the USA. Expect Tesla to be fairly quiet about any new products until next year.

This year, the software company that pretends to be an automaker is all about increasing production volumes.

As to what vehicles are coming next year? Well, the Tesla Semi EV, for one. That big rig also first appeared in 2019 and will be able to autonomously deliver cargo in the near future. The event didn’t end after the stage show, with prototypes and other diversions around the factory floor.

We spotted a Model Y prototype with cameras instead of side mirrors on Twitter, which looks pretty cool. The Cybertruck will likely get similar cameras, once the legislation catches up with technology.

Prototypes of the Model S and Model X look pretty, but the Roadster prototype is breathtaking. Oh, and what’s a Tesla event without a Teslabot, even if we can’t decide if it’s a prank or a real thing.

