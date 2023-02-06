EV maker Rivian is branching out with new e-bike

Rivian, one of the newer automobile names pushing electric vehicles in the United States, is reportedly working on an e-bike.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the EV company is planning to expand beyond EVs to a much smaller product.

Sources say the company’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, allegedly told staff at a meeting that the company plans to expand. Scaringe says that a small team is currently developing the company’s new e-bike.

Bloomberg does note that it is unclear whether Scaringe was talking about an actual e-bike (a battery-assisted bicycle) or an electric motorcycle. Either option would represent a major shift in the company’s focus.

Rivian’s R1T EV pickup truck (Image: Rivian)

Rivian is currently known for three different electric vehicles. It has two consumer vehicles, the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV, which are fully electric.

Additionally, Rivian builds electric delivery vans for Amazon, which is a huge help to the company.

Despite that deal, Rivian is still experiencing some struggles, laying off around six percent of its employees twice in the last 12 months.

However, the e-bike market is one that could help Rivian gain some revenue. More people have bought e-bikes than EVs in the United States in the past few years.

While that statistic will likely change as more manufacturers move toward electric vehicles, the e-bike market will likely remain strong.

It looks like Rivian is looking to cash in on that potential revenue source. Keep your eyes peeled for a Rivian e-bike in the future.

