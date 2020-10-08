Your Amazon packages could soon be delivered by an electric delivery van

Electric vehicles are all the rage right now. So much so that Amazon is introducing a new electric delivery vehicle to its fleet, and the company has plans to add 100,000 of them to its arsenal. The company recently unveiled its first custom-built EV meant for deliveries, made in partnership with electric transportation startup Rivian.

The delivery van features everything you would expect from a modern-day electric vehicle. This includes a suite of highway and traffic assist technology, exterior cameras around the vehicle that are linked to a digital display inside the cabin, and naturally, Alexa integrations that give delivery drivers hands-free access to route information and weather.

Additionally, there’s a bunch of features in the van that makes it easier for the driver to get in and around the vehicle.

Amazon isn’t messing around with these either. Within the next two years, the company plans to add 10,000 more vans to its fleet. According to the blog post, the goal is to have 100,000 of these suckers on the road by 2030.

Rivian, the company that made Amazon’s delivery van, intends to sell pickup trucks and SUVs directly to consumers. The company is currently working on an electric SUV, and the plan is to begin delivering the SUV sometime in June 2021.

With Amazon adding electric vehicles to its delivery fleet, this partnership is practically a no-brainer for the company. Imagine being Amazon and getting the gas bill for all those delivery vehicles? Yea, I can’t imagine it being pretty. With that out of the way, this will sure help Amazon’s bottom line. Not like they need any help with that.

