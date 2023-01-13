News
Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe
New prices now qualify for the full Federal Tax credit.
After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe.
Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US.
The Model S and Model X are also cheaper, but the most significant change came to the Model Y.
The Tesla Model Y Long Range option decreased by 20 percent from $65,990 to $52,990.
Additionally, that price cut means the Model Y Long Range now qualifies for the $7,500 Federal Tax credit, which applies to EVs costing less than $55,000.
However, the 7-seater Model Y increases the price past the $55,000 threshold. Fortunately, the seven seats classify it as an SUV, which means it still qualifies for the credit.
In addition to price decreases in the United States, Tesla has also taken the savings to Europe. Tesla prices in Germany were slashed by up to 17 percent.
And prices also came down in Austria, Switzerland, and France. It looks like Tesla’s looking to move some of its inventory quickly.
|Model
|Base Price
|Range (EPA est.)
|Seating Up to
|Cargo Capacity
|Drive
|Model S
|$94,990
|405 miles
|5 seats
|28 cu ft
|AWD Dual Motor
|Model Y Long Range
|$52,990
|330 miles
|7 seats
|76 cu ft
|AWD Dual Motor
|Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive
|$43,990
|272 miles
|5 seats
|23 cu ft
|RWD
The major benefit here, especially for US buyers, is recapturing that Federal Tax credit. The credit will remain at $7,500 until March, when it will likely be reduced to half that.
So if you want to take full advantage of the credit, you’ll need to order your new Tesla before March.
With the latest price decreases and full tax credit, you can save up to 30 percent off the original price of a new Tesla.
Judging by the public’s reaction, it seems it won’t be long before buyers can get a new Tesla delivered.
