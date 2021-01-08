Tesla now has a standard range Model Y, and it’s a whole lot cheaper

Tesla’s Model Y, the car I want to buy eventually, now comes in a cheaper standard range version. What would normally cost $49,990 for the long range model will now run customers $41,990 for the standard range. The standard range model gets 244 miles, while the more expensive option gets you 326 miles. Oh, and it only comes in rear-wheel drive.

Tesla is also selling a new 7-seat option with a third row of seats that can be folded flat along with the second row for cargo storage. This option costs $3,000 more.

News of the cheaper standard range Model Y isn’t anything new. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said back in 2019 that the company had plans to release a more affordable option, but that was pushed back because Musk said the range would be unacceptably low at under 250 miles. Fast forward to today, and it seems the company is ok with that amount of miles.

Screenshot: Tesla

If you’re looking to pull the trigger on the new 41,990 Standard Range Model Y, the vehicle is available to order now, and Tesla says that estimated delivery times are currently in the range of two to five weeks.

