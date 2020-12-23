At one point, Elon Musk considered selling Tesla to Apple, but Tim Cook wasn’t about it

Elon Musk is no stranger to speaking his mind, for better or worse. This week, the Tesla CEO went to Twitter to talk about the Model 3 and how, at one point, he considered selling the company to Apple.

According to Musk, however, Apple CEO Tim Cook wasn’t interested in taking a meeting.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting,” Musk states in the tweet.

The tweet comes at a time when new reports suggest Apple is once again interested in electric, self-driving cars. The car is rumored to include new battery tech that could potentially change the landscape of electric vehicles.

Musk also commented on that battery tech, wondering if what the reports said was true.

Strange, if true.



– Tesla already uses iron-phosphate for medium range cars made in our Shanghai factory.



– A monocell is electrochemically impossible, as max voltage is ~100X too low. Maybe they meant cells bonded together, like our structural battery pack? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

This isn’t the first time Musk has spoken on the hardships of the car business. Previously, he noted that at one point Tesla was mere weeks away from bankruptcy and a funding round on Christmas Eve made it possible for the company to continue its Model 3 ramp-up.

