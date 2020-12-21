Tesla’s full self-driving mode could be available as a subscription in 2021

Full self-driving mode on Teslas is definitely one of the defining features of the electric car, but with multiple price hikes over the past couple of years, the feature can seem like an unnecessary expense.

Now, the Elon Musk company is working on offering a subscription service for the service starting in 2021. As for the cost, that is still up in the air, but considering that full self-driving mode is now a whopping $10,000, it probably won’t be cheap.

Musk made note of the subscription option on Twitter, after someone asked about dropping $10k on their leased Tesla.

Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020

Back in April, when the company first discussed a leasing option, Electrek noted that the feature could be in the ballpark of $100 a month, and that was when the service had a $7,000 price tag.

As a reminder, full self-driving is not magic and the name is a bit misleading. It’s a driver assist feature and should be treated as such. Organizations like AAA (the American Automobile Association) have even scrutinized the company for using terms like “autopilot” when discussing Tesla features.

