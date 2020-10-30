Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ option just got a $2,000 price hike

Well, they went and did it. Tesla officially raised the price of its Full Self-Driving beta from $8,000 to $10,000. If you need help with the math, that’s a $2,000 price hike. And this only applies to Tesla vehicles in the US. Other countries are safe, for now.

But we knew this was coming, so it’s no surprise. Elon Musk tweeted this a little more than a week ago. He even went to say that at some point that the value of its “full self-driving” software would be somewhere in the ballpark of $100,000. Thankfully, we’re not there yet, so we’ll take this $2K increase begrudgingly.

From Tesla’s perspective, the price hike makes sense. The company officially rolled out its Full Self-Driving beta that allows drivers to use Autopilot’s advanced driver-assist features on local roads. In simpler terms, it allows the car to drive by itself. Just enter a destination in the car’s Autopilot, and the car drives itself there, whether it’s a highway or local roads.

As expected, people are going nuts over this feature. But it’s not perfect. This is why the company heavily insists that drivers keep their hands on the wheel and pay full attention to the road ahead of them. Tesla themselves said: “it may do the wrong thing at the worse time.” Yikes.

So yea, this is why we’re seeing the price of Tesla’s Full Self Driving package going from $8,000 to $10,000. And don’t get used to this price, because if history proves us right, there’s no doubt the company will raise its rates again. The question is when.

