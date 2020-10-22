Elon Musk says Tesla is raising the price of its ‘full self-driving’ software…again

Tesla’s “full self-driving” package is already expensive at $8,000. Well, ready for some news? The “full self-driving” feature is getting a price hike on Monday, bumping the cost up to $10,000. This is according to a tweet from Elon Musk himself.

So why is Tesla raising the price? It’s pretty simple. The company is finally rolling out its “full self-driving” beta to customers. According to Tesla’s website, “all you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go.” This is the promise that Tesla is making, hence the $2,000 price increase. The bump in price only applies to customers in the US.

Now, keep in mind. Tesla’s “full self-driving” software isn’t fully autonomous. It’s not even close. This is why the company slaps the beta label on it. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be put into it. And this is why the company insists drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel while paying close attention to the road ahead of them.

Take a look at the software update notification screen drivers are waking up to today. Pay attention to the “It may do the wrong thing at the worst time” wording:

“It may do the wrong thing at the worst time” – sound like a great thing to put on our roads. h/t @NHTSAgov @NTSB pic.twitter.com/tPOvpVgxPH — Keubiko (@Keubiko) October 22, 2020

Yup, that’s what folks are paying that extra $2,000 for. But the company is notorious for raising the price on this self-driving feature. Back in 2019, the price was raised by $1,000, and then again in July. When the software is complete, Musk expects the value of its “full self-driving” software to be in the ballpark of $100,000. Yea, good luck with that.

If history proves us right, it looks like Tesla will be hiking the price of its self-driving feature for years to come. As someone who’s in the market for a new Tesla, this is a little concerning as the price for its cars isn’t that cheap as it is. Making the possibility of actually buying one of these cars very slim. Hopefully, Tesla’s “full self-driving” software makes it worth all the price hikes.

