Uh oh, Tesla just removed its 7-day, no questions asked return policy

Well now, is this a sign of troubles at Tesla? The innovative automaker has quietly removed its seven-day “no questions asked” clause in its return policy.

The seven-day policy was introduced back in early 2019 when CEO Elon Musk announced that the $35k Model 3 was finally able to be ordered. Now, if you go to the Tesla return policy webpage, you’ll get redirected to the main support page instead.

Here’s the relevant part of the policy as it was, reproduced on Electrek:

Owning a Tesla vehicle means you are driving one of the most advanced, best performing and safest vehicles available. We are confident that you will feel great about your new vehicle, and so are giving you time to experience and enjoy your new Tesla. Subject to the terms and conditions of this policy, if you are unhappy with your vehicle, you may return it to us within seven (7) calendar days.

Is this a temporary change due to the constraints of the novel coronavirus pandemic? Under the 1,000-mile return policy, that seven days was often pointed to by Musk and Tesla as a mark of confidence in their products. Is that confidence now gone?

The same sources that tipped Electrek to the policy change also mentioned that dissatisfied buyers would be referred to Tesla’s service department if they mention wanting to return their vehicle for any reason. It’s a strange move by the usually boisterous company, and we can’t even reach out for comment because the company axed its PR department earlier this month. So there’s that.

Have any thoughts on this? Did you know Tesla even offered a seven-day return policy? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

