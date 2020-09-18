A Tesla driver has been charged with dangerous driving for sleeping during autopilot session

Tesla vehicles are jammed-packed with features that improve the driving experience, but it’s no secret that people have abused the company’s self-driving feature. Remember that porn that was shot in one recently?

Now, a 20-year-old driver in Canada has been charged with speeding and dangerous driving for sleeping while driving down a highway at over 90 miles-per-hour. Reports first came in about a car speeding down the highway. When officers approached the speeding vehicle, they noticed that both the driver and passenger seats were reclined and it is assumed both the driver and passenger were fully asleep.

When officers approached the speeding vehicles with lights on, the Tesla automatically sped up, making the whole issue even more dangerous. Eventually, the car was pulled over and the driver was given a ticket for speeding and a 24-hour license suspension for fatigue. Later, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police upped the charge to include dangerous driving.

Tesla’s autopilot feature is pretty awesome, but the name alone implies that it can do more than it actually can. People still need to be paying attention to the road, the system isn’t perfect nor is it intended to allow for full self-driving. People have died using the feature before.

Consumer Reports and others have spoken out against the feature, detailing different issues and dragging Tesla for the name, which to someone who doesn’t know, may assume that it means they can “set it and forget it.”

What do you think? How do you feel about Tesla’s autopilot feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: