Elon Musk is now the world’s third richest person, passing Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk pushed Mark Zuckerberg ($110.8 billion net worth) from the pedestal to become the third-richest person in the world.

More than a decade ago, Robert Downey Jr. asked Elon Musk to help him to prepare for the role of Tony Stark in the movie Iron Man. When people first saw the character of Tony Stark, they immediately recognized the same passion for technology in Elon. The comparisons were unavoidable.

Fast forward to 2020, and Elon still holds the nickname “real-life Iron Man,” but he also holds another, much more valuable title – the third richest person in the world.

2020 won’t be remembered as a good year unless you are Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos. Both are members of the elite centibillionaire club that contains only two more tech moguls, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. In the club of four, Elon holds the honorable third place with his fortune of $115.4 billion, whereas Bezos is undisputed at the top with his mind-blowing net $200 billion net worth. The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, sits in second place, with a net worth of around $118 billion.

This year, Elon added $87.8 billion to his net worth. Much of that wealth came from his Tesla stocks that increased an amazing 500%. Then there is Elon’s abundant pay package that can potentially bring him an additional $50 billion, assumingly all of Tesla’s goals are met.

Tesla’s stock has been in high demand throughout 2020, especially with amateur traders using the Robinhood app. Plus, there was overwhelming interest from South Korea. As a result of that, investors from South Korea now own 1% of Tesla stocks.

While we are talking about rich people getting richer, Mackenzie Scott, Bezos’s ex-wife, became the world’s richest woman a few days ago. Her net worth is around $66.4 billion.

The fact that rich people are getting richer while the world is facing a pandemic-induced recession didn’t go unnoticed. The growing income inequality is already a major topic in the world. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders even brought new legislation in front of the Senate recently. If voted on, the new legislation would tax “extreme wealth gains” made throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

