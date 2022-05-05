Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Co., and soon-to-be owner of Twitter is routinely at the top of the Forbes billionaire list. That makes his net worth in the hundreds of billions of dollars, but is that the whole story?

I mean, he almost went bankrupt in 2008, with Tesla’s balance sheets looking terrible, and SpaceX having difficulty launching its Falcon1 rockets.

That misfortune got turned around by a confluence of big business moves. NASA decided that SpaceX was exactly what it needed to take supplies up into space and Tesla had a successful initial public offering.

So, crisis averted, but how high is Musk’s net worth nowadays?

So, what is Elon Musk’s net worth?

Short answer: He’s cash-poor

No, really, one big expense with a short time frame could literally bankrupt him. Never mind his on-paper net worth, which is mostly tied up in Tesla stock. See, at the end of 2020, Elon Musk had a net worth of $24.6 billion. Tesla’s stock skyrocketed, making his net worth closer to $170 billion a year later.

He also has a 48 percent stake in SpaceX, which works out to another $48 billion dollars or so. Forbes has his total net worth pegged at $257.2 billion, as of 5/4/22.

That’s only one side of the balance sheets though. Audit Analytics says that Mr. Musk has $90 billion or so of his stocks pledged out for loans, including those used for the Twitter buyout.

CNBC says if he has to sell more stock to finance the Twitter deal, the rest of his Tesla stock could also be gone. If so, he’s going to drop a few rungs on the Forbes list…

