Elon Musk has gained global fame as an entrepreneur, CEO, and active Twitter user. He’s best known for being CEO of Tesla Motors, and recently, for a successful bid to buy 100% of Twitter.

Teaching himself to code at an early age, Musk went on to get a Bachelor of Arts in physics, and a Bachelor of Science in economics. Early companies included Zip2, later bought by Compaq, and X.com, which later merged with Confinity and was renamed PayPal.

When eBay acquired PayPal, Musk got a substantial payday, which led him to found SpaceX, which recently branched out into Starlink satellite internet. He also joined Tesla as the majority shareholder in 2004, which eventually led to him being accepted as co-founder.

That’s without even mentioning SolarCity, one of the largest solar power providers in the US. There’s also Neuralink, which seeks to integrate the human mind with AI. Adding to the pile, Musk has The Boring Co. which makes tunnels, and OpenAI, a not-for-profit AI research company.

With all of those successes under his belt, you’d expect him to be getting on in years. But just how many?

So, how old is Elon Musk anyway?

Short answer: He’s 50

According to Britannica, Elon was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. That means he’s just shy of his fifty-first birthday, at the time of writing.

One of his first successful projects occurred when he was only 12 years old. He created the code for a video game, which you can now actually play.

He’s the eldest of three siblings, all of which have successful careers. He’s also the richest man in the world, though technically as his wealth is tied to Tesla’s stock price at any given moment.

