Elon Musk says a Tesla robotaxi is coming in 2024

Elon Musk took a break from trolling the Twitter world earlier this week for a Tesla earnings call. In the call, the eccentric CEO shared a few details about an upcoming robotaxi that Tesla is working on.

A report from Business Insider outlines Musk’s remarks surrounding the Tesla robotaxi. The vehicle will be fully autonomous and the company plans to begin “volume production” of the robotaxi in 2024.

“It’s fundamentally optimized for trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile, cost per kilometer, accounting everything,” Musk said.

And as for why the vehicle will be missing the steering wheel and pedals, Musk says the Tesla robotaxi will be “highly optimized for autonomy.”

Image: Tesla

Bu the robotaxi wasn’t the only topic of conversation during the call. Musk also confirmed that the company is still on track for volume production of its Cybertruck starting next year.

There was also mention of Optimus, Tesla’s upcoming humanoid robot, which Musk seems to believe will be revolutionary. “Optimus ultimately will be worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD,” he says.

Beyond that, Musk didn’t share many more details about Tesla’s robotaxi in the call. Musk says the company is considering holding an event next year to go into more detail about the vehicle.

Musk uses the word “optimized” quite a bit when talking about the robotaxi. But it seems like Tesla should focus a little more on optimizing its existing vehicles to work as intended.

But 2024 is still a long way away in terms of technology so, hopefully, Tesla can iron out some of its issues before deciding to remove the steering wheel and brake pedals from the robotaxi.

