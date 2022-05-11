Tesla could stop taking car orders because production can’t keep up

If you plan on buying a Tesla, do it sooner than later because the company could potentially stop taking orders for some models due to increased demand.

People are lining up to buy new Teslas and the company is starting to feel the pressure. Tesla apparently can’t keep up, so it is toying with the idea of stopping orders, said Elon Musk in a recent interview with the Financial Times.

“Demand is exceeding production to a ridiculous degree,” said Musk. “We’re actually probably gonna…just stop taking orders for anything beyond some period of time because some of the timing is like a year away.”

During the interview, Musk didn’t clarify which models would be affected by this change, and to be fair, he didn’t say the company would actually deliver on this promise. Instead, Musk floated the idea as a worst-case scenario.

But to his credit, Musk is right. Demand is exceeding the company’s production goals. For instance, delivery estimates for some models, including variants of the Model Y, Model S, and Model X, extend into 2023.

Tesla updated the Model 3 Delivery times in europe. Instead of giving a specific month they now show a timeframe, just like in the US.



The Base Model 3 RWD and LR AWD (white outside, black seats, 18") has an estimated delivery date of up to June 2023. Holy cow. pic.twitter.com/jbIGiu9VOA — Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) May 10, 2022

That’s a crushing blow to any prospective Tesla buyer. Imagine placing an order for a $40K+ car, only to have to wait for delivery until next year.

That’s a hard sell, but Musk is confident “that we can sell all the cars we can make.”

