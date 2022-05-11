Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles due to overheating touchscreen

An issue on the touchscreen in nearly 130,000 Tesla vehicles has led the automaker to issue a recall. In some conditions, the central processing unit (CPU) in the infotainment module can overheat and turn the screen off.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) classifies this as a safety issue.

That’s because the infotainment touchscreen shows images of the rearview camera; and other vital information like gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights.

Affected Tesla vehicles in this recall include Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021 and 2022, and Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from 2022. A specific firmware release seems to be the culprit.

Image: Tesla

The issue? After fast charging the vehicle, the CPU might not cool down quickly enough. That additional heat can lead the infotainment unit to glitch. That could lead to losing the image on the touchscreen or exhibiting laggy behavior.

The good news for Tesla owners affected by this recall is that they don’t have to do a thing. Tesla will send out an over-the-air (OTA) update to fix the issue. That’s one of the benefits of having such a connected vehicle, as most issues can be fixed with a quick update.

To check your vehicle, head on over to the NHTSA website. Type in your 17-digit VIN number, and it’ll tell you if your Tesla is part of the affected models. Additionally, this tool works for any vehicle in the US, not just Tesla.

