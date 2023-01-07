How to reset a Tesla screen

Quick Answer: To reset a Tesla screen, hold down both scroll buttons on the steering wheel until the touchscreen turns black. The screen will stay black for 30-60 seconds. Then, wait for the Tesla logo to appear, and then wait again 30 seconds for the touchscreen to restart.

Have you ever had to deal with an unresponsive Tesla screen while driving?

Yea, it can be a serious problem, especially since the screen controls more than just your music and climate controls.

Thankfully, there are several ways to reset your Tesla screen without even having to pull over. And it only takes a minute or so to do it

Stay with me as I explain all the different ways you can reset the screen of your Tesla vehicle, regardless of the model and type of issue you are facing.

Common reasons that require a reset

There could be several reasons a Tesla owner might need to reset their screen. Some common reasons include

The screen is frozen or unresponsive. The screen is displaying an error message. The screen is flickering or displaying strange colors. The screen is not displaying properly.

Resetting the screen can help resolve these issues by refreshing the system and clearing any temporary errors causing the problem.

It’s generally a good idea to try resetting the screen before attempting more advanced troubleshooting measures, such as a vehicle software reboot.

How to reset the Tesla screen

While each Tesla model is a masterpiece of technology, one common problem they all share is their dependence on the computer system that is accessed by the touch screen.

As a result, encountering a frozen Tesla screen can be quite a serious issue.

That being said, resetting one or even the entire vehicle is possible, and several rebooting options are available. Here’s what you should know.

Rebooting the Tesla touchscreen

If the only thing that isn’t working is your screen and sound system, you may be able to fix the problem by resetting and restarting the touchscreen

To do this, hold down both scroll buttons on the steering wheel until the touchscreen turns black.

Then, wait for the Tesla logo to appear (around 30-60 seconds) for the touchscreen to reboot and restart.

The main benefit of this reboot is that it has no effect on Tesla’s systems and only affects the screen, allowing you to continue driving without any issues while the reboot is in progress.

Note: Tesla suggests doing this while the car is in Park. The car status display, safety warnings, and backup camera will be temporarily unavailable while the touchscreen restarts.

Holding down the steering wheel’s scroll buttons is the fastest way to restart the touchscreen on a Tesla, and the screen should be back to normal within a few minutes

One potential downside of this reset method is that the car’s speed, audio, safety warnings, and backup camera will not be visible or audible during the process.

Hard Reboot

The final option is a good old-fashioned hard reboot, essentially a complete, deep reset of the onboard computer system.

But before we even get there, you’re gonna want to make sure you’re parked first. Trust us; it’s for your own safety.

To get started, head over to the touchscreen and navigate to Controls > Safety & Security. From there, tap the ‘Power Off‘ button.

Your vehicle will then commence the reboot process, which means all its systems will get a fresh start.

Here’s the important part: you’ll want to resist the urge to mess with anything for at least two minutes. That means no door opening, no touching the brake pedal, and definitely, no touching the screen.

Doing any of this could mess up the reboot, leaving you stranded. So sit tight and wait it out.

The importance of resetting a frozen Tesla screen

Tesla’s overdependence on its software can sometimes be a downside, especially if said software malfunctions or becomes inaccessible due to a frozen screen.

Because of this, it is important always to have a way to reset and unfreeze it, allowing you to continue driving unimpeded.

FAQ

Why is my Tesla screen black? It could be as simple as having too many apps running at once, which can easily happen in a car packed with tech. On the other hand, it could be a hardware issue, like an eMMC failure. This is more commonly seen in older models of Tesla vehicles Most of the time, it’s just overwhelmed by all the apps running in the car. Like smartphones and computers, even a Tesla can get bogged down by too many tasks.

How do you fix a Tesla screen? If your Tesla screen is frozen, you may attempt to reset it in several ways using the methods discussed above. If that doesn’t work, a licensed Tesla mechanic should be able to help.

Why is my Tesla model 3 screen glitching? Several things can cause a Tesla screen to glitch, from a power cycling issue to outdated software. Rebooting the screen or downloading a software update should help resolve this issue. If those fail, you may attempt a full factory reset.

