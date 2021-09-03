Tesla’s $25,000 hatchback might not have a steering wheel

Tesla is currently working on a more affordable electric vehicle that is set to come out in 2023. The $25,000 hatchback is made possible thanks to some upgrades in the company’s battery technology. Now it looks like the vehicle could be the company’s first fully autonomous car and come without a steering wheel.

In a new report from Electrek, sources close to the company claim that CEO Elon Musk is toying with the idea of not including a steering wheel in the 2023 hatchback.

Musk spoke out about the new vehicle in a company-wide meeting earlier this week. In the meeting, he discussed the idea of making this vehicle the first fully self-driving (FSD) that Tesla offers to consumers. He goes on to say, “Do we want to have this car come with a steering wheel and pedals?”

Of course, this is Elon Musk we’re talking about. The guy who takes shots at Apple and singlehandedly manipulates crypto prices on Twitter is known for saying some outrageous stuff. But Tesla is currently hard at work developing its FSD technology, so who knows what could happen three years from now.

Even if this new hatchback doesn’t become the first Tesla to be shipped without a steering wheel, it will still be a nice addition to the company’s fleet of vehicles. The new battery technology bringing this vehicle’s price way down will be a huge benefit and could potentially introduce a lot of first-time customers to the EV brand.

